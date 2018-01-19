Arran Ladies earn a plucky draw

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Ladies 1 Dumfries Ladies 2s 1

The second half of the hockey season began with a rather driech day for a hockey match for Arran and Dumfries ladies teams at the Ormidale astroturf last Saturday.

These two teams are quite evenly matched with a history of very close results, Arran have won five out of the previous seven matches, but all of which could’ve gone either way. This game was no different and both teams came out strong and determined to win.

Arran finally broke the deadlock 20 minutes into the first half, when the home defence turned play over and moved the ball down the right line to Mia Walker in midfield. Mia passed the ball forward to right winger Helen Thomson who worked by the Dumfries defence and made a square pass to Lorraine Hewie in the goal circle, to finish with a clean goal passed the goalkeeper.

Both teams worked tirelessly thereafter, with Arran trying to secure another goal and Dumfries trying to equalise. With four minutes left to play in the first half Dumfries managed to score after numerous short corners awarded to them, bring the half time scorline to 1-1.

With all to play for, both teams picked up the pace in the second half and there were numerous attempts on goal. Arran showed fantastic teamwork with switching play and quick short passes. Kirstie Barton and Hazel Malakoty, both playing in midfield, both had a fantastic game and encouraged calling for passes and movement on the ball. The final whistle went with no more goals being scored and a very respectable draw.

Dumfries awarded Arran’s defender, Rebecca Early, with dame of the game for her amazing play at the back. All in all it was a very good match and very evenly played. Special thanks to Billy Dunlop for travelling from the mainland to umpire alongside Pauline Reid and once again to the Ormidale Hotel for providing match teas. Arran ladies have another home match this Saturday against Milncraig Clydesdale Western v’s, at the Ormidale pitch with a passback time of 2:30pm.

The result sees the Arran Ladies move up to second place in the West District women’s hockey league division 3, but they have played two more games that the leaders Uddingston Clinetix Ladies 2s who are five points ahead.

Arran ladies have another home match today (Saturday) against Milne Craig Clydesdale Western Ladies 6s, at the Ormidale pitch with a passback time of 2.30pm and all supporters are welcome.

An Arran player prepares to fire a cross. 01_B03hockey01

Jenny Stark bears down on the Dumfries goal but her shot was deflected wide by the goalkeeper. 01_B03hockey02

A Dumfries player makes a surging run up the wing. 01_B03hockey03

Jenny Stark makes a surging run forward. 01_B03hockey04

Lorraine Hewie challenges a towering Dumfries player for the ball. 01_B03hockey05