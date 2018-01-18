Announcements for dates 15/01/18 – 21/01/18

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

SMITH (MILLAR): Helen Roy. The family would like to sincerely thank all friends and neighbours for their sympathy and support following Helen’s death. Special thanks to the Rev Lily McKinnon for her eulogy and her compassion and to both Hendry’s and Sturrock, Funeral Directors. Generous donations to WaterAid have raised £204 for the international charity.

HAMILTON: Robert, James would like to thank everyone most sincerely for the kind expressions of sympathy and support received in the sad loss of Catherine (Cathy). Special thanks to all the staff at Cooriedoon where mum felt very much cared for and received a high level of care and attention. Thanks also to Lilly and Angus for a comforting service, David and Claire Hendry funeral directors for a professional service, Kinloch hotel for excellent catering service and to all who paid their last respects at the church and graveside. Donations raised were £165 for The hospital supporters League. A special thank you to Jan Crawford for being a great comfort to Mum.