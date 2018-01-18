All castle staff ‘at risk’ of redundancy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

All 22 staff at Brodick Castle have been told their jobs are at risk.

With the castle currently closed for major fire works it had been expected to open by July but this seems increasingly unlikely.

Full time staff and seasonal workers were told at a meeting at the Auchrannie on Wednesday night that they were ‘at risk’ of redundancy. The Ranger Service is not affected by the proposals.

Stuart Maxwell, the National Trust for Scotland’s general manager for Ayrshire & Arran said: ‘Changes to operational management arrangements at NTS properties are being planned regionally – we have been given scope to propose changes that best suit our local circumstances in Ayrshire & Arran and the specifics of the individual properties in our care.

‘As many people will be aware, Brodick Castle has been closed for some time as we carry out important works to improve fire safety. This has given us time to re-think the visitor journey through the Castle and how we interpret and present it. Our intention is to invest further in what is effectively a five-star visitor attraction that better serves the unique history of the castle and its surroundings.

‘As Brodick Castle is closed for a longer period of refurbishment than initially planned, and will not open before summer 2018 at the earliest, we are taking the opportunity to apply our new thinking now. We are planning a visitor experience that will be vastly different than hitherto and the new staff roles we propose will also be vastly different.

‘Regrettably, this does mean that we have to put existing and long-term seasonal staff at risk of redundancy, but we need to change our approach at Brodick and hope that as many of the affected people as possible can find new roles.’