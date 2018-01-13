Corrie Film Club presents …

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A Quiet Passion (UK 2016 Cert PG 126 minutes)

Corrie film club’s January selection is a thoughtful and, often surprisingly funny, biography of the poet Emily Dickinson.

Directed by Terence Davies, well known for his quiet approach to film making, this is a rich, visually stunning portrait of a unique woman from girlhood to later years when her work was only recognised properly.

Appropriately, one of the themes of the film is gender and it poses interesting questions which are very relevant today. A film worth seeing.

See this film in Corrie and Sannox village hall on Sunday at 8pm. All welcome. Entry by small donation to hall funds. Bring a bottle to spread New Year cheer if you wish.