Holistic therapy centre proposed for Brodick

Planning permission is being sought for a new holistic therapy centre in the grounds of The Douglas Hotel in Brodick.

Retired Arran GP Dr Malcolm Kerr and his partner Ms Susan Knox want permission to change the use of Heather Lodge from a dwelling into a therapy centre. The plans show it would have three therapy rooms, an atrium reception and a rest room.

The application is under consideration by North Ayrshire Council planning officials and has the backing of the hotel.

A supporting submission to planners states: ‘The Douglas Hotel management would like to express our enthusiasm for the proposed development at Heather Lodge.

‘We feel that the proposed usage is of huge benefit to our guests, and to Arran’s residents, and to have this right on our doorstep offers a unique year-round marketing opportunity for everyone.

‘Health and well-being is a huge market and it could potentially bring visitors from all over the world to experience treatments in such an idylic setting – so for our business this offers an excellent opportunity.

‘Heather Lodge sits within the grounds of the hotel, and so to see the building loved again can only add to our guests’ impression of the hotel and of the island in general.’