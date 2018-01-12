Double delight as first lambs arrive

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Heralding the start of the new year, Arran’s first lambs have arrived with the birth of these blue faced Leicester twins who were born just two days after Christmas.

Rather new to the world herself, four-month-old Sophie joined her parents Genevieve and Niall McMaster in welcoming the newborn to Springfield Farm at West Bennan where the arrival of the lambs is almost a month ahead of the usual lambing season which starts during February.