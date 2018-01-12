Boxing Day bowls gathering

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Bowlers who attend the Shiskine Bowling Club on Boxing Day have established a tradition that has now become an annual event.

This year, 10 bowlers gathered for rink games at the club and although the weather was chilly they managed to complete 15 ends before the light and cold sent them indoors for light refreshments.

Almost all the island clubs were represented among the players attending, all enjoying the experience and inviting others to join them next year.

Bowlers from across Arran gather for the annual Boxing Day bowling at Shiskine. No_B01bowlers01