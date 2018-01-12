Art show is inspired by an Arran garden

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The full extent of Arran artist Josephine Broekhuizen’s abilities will be on display at a solo exhibition next month entitled Seeing Things Grow – new paintings, drawings and prints inspired by a garden.

An accomplished painter Josephine has exhibited in London, Edinburgh and throughout Scotland. She regularly exhibits at the Compass Gallery in Glasgow where her work will be the subject of a full exhibition starting on Saturday February 3 for three weeks.

Josephine is both an artist and a gardener at her home outside Lamlash she shares with artist husband Tim Pomeroy. She grows exotic succulents; strongly sculptural and patterned, which appear regularly in her beautiful paintings. Her garden provides sustenance, inspiration and materials for her canvases. The link between her garden tools and her paintbrush are a harmonious factor in her work and shows that the connection between cultivating and paintings is a long, intimate and symbiotic one.

Naturally influenced by her location overlooking the Holy Isle, with its array of wildlife, plant life, woodlands, and coastlines, her work while so much more than a study of flowers, shows inspiration from the garden with bold sculptural shapes, dynamic internal movements and delicate colour relationships that fall into place like a jigsaw of composition.

Born in Holland, she originally studied as a vet and is the granddaughter of the Dutch painter, Jacob Maris. Trained at the Academy for Visual Arts in Rotterdam (1977-81), then at Gray’s School of Art, Aberdeen (1982-84), her work still retains the core essential visual elements learned back in Holland.

A spokeswoman for the gallery said: ‘These paintings are much more than just flower studies. They exude depth in which a notion of timelessness and poetry exist; they are as colourful as they are thoughtful and evoke meditation and enquiry. They are at one moment studies in planting and at another, an essay on reflection. They are affirmative statements of belonging.

‘There is more present in these paintings than meets the eye. Elements of her work are strongly design based; deconstructed still-lifes and other stands of her work are intense observations of branches of wood developed into smoky abstracts.

‘A regular exhibitor in the Compass Gallery, we have represented her at London Contemporary Art Fair several years, however we have only ever shown her charming paintings, a few at a time. This forthcoming solo exhibition, offers the opportunity to see the full breadth and aspect of her work.’

The exhibition will be opened by Josephine on Saturday February 3, from 12noon to 3pm at the Compass Gallery, 178 West Regent Street, Glasgow G2 4RL.

The oil painting Fatsia Japonica, one of the works which will be on display. NO_B02art01

Josephine at work in her White Rock studio. NO_B02art02