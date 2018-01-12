Arran soul choir breathes life into defib project

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A concert next weekend by the Arran Soul Choir will give another boost to the island’s defibrillator project.

Through its fundraising efforts, the choir has raised enough money to fund the Arran Defib Project for six months and hope the concert next Saturday will raise enough to fund the project for a year.

After their very successful inaugural concert last June – where the choir performed a range of contemporary and classic numbers to a full house – a luxury raffle was held using prizes contributed by businesses across the island, raising the sum of £420. This was further matched with an additional £400 by Arran High School’s community project Chit Chat Café which ran between 2013 and 2016, co-ordinated by choir member Christine Macleod, bringing the fundraising total to £820.

Choir administrator Caroyln Lambert and David Lambert, co-musical director were delighted to present the cheque to Fiona Laing of the Arran Defib Project at one of their recent Thursday evening rehearsals.

Fiona said: ‘I’d like to thank the Arran Soul Choir and Arran High School for their tremendous donations to the oroject. They have gone almost half way to the annual running costs of the project, it is heartening to see it being so well supported by the Arran community.’

The next concert being performed by the choir on Saturday January 20, will continue to raise funds for the defibrillator project which has supplied and fitted emergency defibrillators in most of the village halls and community areas around Arran.

James O’Neil, the choir’s co-musical director said: ‘If we can contribute to the majority of the annual cost of this worthwhile organisation, and these devices help to save just one person’s life, then we have more than fulfilled our goal.’

The second Arran Soul Choir performance called Soul Strong will take place on Saturday January 20 at 7.30pm in the community theatre, Lamlash.