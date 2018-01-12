Arran business survey wants your views

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The views of the Arran business community are being sought in a new survey for 2018 aimed at building up a detailed picture of economic activity on the island.

North Ayrshire Council and the Arran Economic Group are seeking their opinions on a range of subjects including employment numbers,turnover figures and the offering the potential to report any barriers preventing them from trading effectively on the island.

Opinion is being sought via an extensive business survey utilising Survey Monkey. The survey is being collated by Arranshand BDS Ltd and they will contact every island business by e-mail from Monday January 15. Please watch out for the e-mail and fill out the survey. If you don’t see an e-mail contact Lauren Johnstone on 01770 302676 to ensure that your views are included.

Arran Economic Group chairman and local businessman Tom Tracey said: ‘Being able to build up a detailed picture of economic activity on the island is very difficult from nationally available economic data. The comparison of this year’s survey results with the information gathered last year will enable us to accurately measure and articulate the opportunity to support the business community on Arran.’

Mr Tracy encouraged all Arran businesses, regardless of their size, to participate in the survey. ‘Only by participating fully in this survey will it allow us to build a clear quantifiable case for further business community support on Arran,’ he added.