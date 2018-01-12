Arran Banner golf – week 2

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Golfers Association

Sunday January 7, Winter League/Duncan Trophy round three at Shiskine Golf and Tennis Club. Many thanks to the greens staff for the excellent condition of the course. Also, a big thanks to the catering staff for providing very tasty soup and sandwiches.

It was a cold and crisp day at Shiskine; the ground was firm, yet the course was playable. The bounces were unpredictable, but really it was a smashing winter’s day to be out on the links.

First match out was the local derby and a late call off on the Shiskine team was a blow. A friendly game and the spoils were shared.

Next game out was the top of the table clash between Lamlash and Whiting Bay. A close match with Lamlash just edging it by 2.5 to 1.5.

Last match out was Brodick vs Corrie, and Brodick won this by 3 to 1.

So the table after 3 rounds is: Lamlash 6pts, Whiting Bay 4pts, Brodick 4pts, Shiskine 3pts, Machrie Bay 1pts, Corrie 0pts.

A very Happy New Year to all Arran golfers.

Fixture: Sunday February 4, Winter League/Duncan Trophy at Machrie Bay Golf Club.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday January 7, AGA Winter League, v Lamlash GC at Shiskine. Having lost in the first two pairings out, a battling half and a win in the final two was not enough to avoid going down by 2 and 1/2 to 1 and 1/2 to a strong Lamlash team that now sits undefeated at the top of the league table. WBGC sits in second place and faces the home club in the next round at Machrie Bay GC on Sunday February 4.

Fixtures: Sunday 14th January – Winter Cup round four. One draw at 10am. Cards for any games played outwith the draw to be in by 3pm.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday January 2, Winter Cup. 1 B Sherwood 78-14=64, 2 P Betley 81-10=71, 3 J Pennycott 85-13=72.

Fixture: Tuesday January 16, Lochranza Hotel Cup.

Lamlash Golf Club

Sunday January 7, AGA Winter League. Lamlash v Whiting Bay at Shiskine. Lamlash won 2 1/2: 1 1/2. Well done to Lamlash, now top of the League.

Fixtures: Sunday January 14, Glenburn Cup at 9.30 and 12noon. Thursday January 18, Yellow Medal at 11am.

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday January 7, Stableford Sweep, 5 played, NQ. Bob McCrae 8, 34pts, David Hendry 14, 32pts, Stuart Brodie 16, 25pts.

Fixture: Sunday January 14, Brandon Qualifier and Winter Cup at 9am and noon.

Corrie Golf Club

Saturday January 6, Sweep. Only five brave souls turned up with the ‘money machine’ Alan Smith winning by a distance from Donald Logan.

Fixtures: Saturday January 13, Sweep, ballots at 9am and 12.30pm. Monday January 15, Monday Cup, ballot at noon.

Gator Kerr and Alice Anderson won the D S Bannatyne Shield in the mixed foursomes format competition held at Shiskine.