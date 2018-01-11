Announcements for dates 31/12/17 – 07/01/18

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATHS

CROSS: On Thursday 28th December 2017, in Norfolk, Dorothy Joyce, aged 90. Beloved wife of the late Ron. Sadly missed.

An interment of ashes at Brodick will be arranged.

SMITH (MILLAR): Helen Roy Peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee after a short illness, Helen aged 105, formerly of Llandulas Cottage, Lamlash. Wife of the late Tommy Millar and Harry Smith and beloved mother of Tom and Iain and their families.

Funeral service at Lamlash parish church on Wednesday 10th January at 11.30am and thereafter at Lamlash cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to WaterAid