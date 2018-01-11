Announcements for dates 08/01/18 – 14/01/18

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

BIRTH

PARK: Freyja Moon Park born New Year’s day to proud parents Kirsty and Grant.

DEATHS

CRAIG: Daniel – Peacefully at Arran War Memorial Hospital on Sunday, 31st December 2017, sadly missed by all the family. Funeral took place on Thursday, 11th January 2018.

HEAD: Mrs Elizabeth Head, mother to Marc and Denise, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, died peacefully at Cooridoon nursing home on the evening of Thursday, 4th January. The family would like to say a massive thanks to the staff of Cooridoon for their kindness and care over the past years and in particularly the last few weeks. Although they might describe it as ‘just doing their job’ their efforts went much beyond that.