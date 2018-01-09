Machrie Moor road to close

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Machrie Moor road will be closed for five days due to Forestry Commission works.

The road will be closed from 9am on Monday January 15 until 5pm on Friday January 19 between Machrie Golf Links and Machrie Cottage. North Ayrshire Council roads bosses say local access will be maintained where practical and have apologised for any delays these works may cause.

In a second closure the main C147 will be closed between West Bennan and East Bennan on Sunday February 18 to facilitate the replacement of a

telegraph pole to restore BT customer service.