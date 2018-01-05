Ready for revamp

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Great to see Arran getting a share of the £28 million the Co-op is investing in Scotland next year.

A major refurbishment of the Brodick store is long overdue and will benefit staff as well as customers with reliable new fridges and freezers as well as a replacement heating system.

More room for at the checkouts too for bigger shops and the introduction of, hopefully, quick self checkouts can only be good news.

Yes there is bound to be disruption during the works but Co-op bosses have recognised that they cannot shut the shop completely and promised it will be kept as minimal as possible. So, it is up to the customers then to be patient, as, at the end of the day, it is they who will benefit.

The news too of a new community room is also welcome news. The Co-op is justifiably proud of the its work and commitment to the community through its Local Community Fund, as well as the regular donations of food, drink and prizes it makes to island organisations throughout the year.

We hope that come the end of March the new-look Brodick Co-op will be a benefit to all.