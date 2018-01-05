Ne’erday dookers take the plunge

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

More than 30 dookers took to the water at Brodick slipway for the annual New Year’s Day dook organised by the Douglas Hotel.

Known as the Douglas Dook, this year’s theme was Dookstock – Winter of Love and all money raised from the event went to the Arran Mountain Rescue Team.

Joining the ranks of hippies and flower power children, Kate Russell took part for the first time in the event’s seven year history – along with friend Janice Miller – who did it in memory of Alan Johnston who passed away last year. Janice donned Alan’s fire fighting kit and took the plunge.

The event was very well attended, despite the chilly time of year, and a large crowd always turns out to witness the frivolities. This year’s event saw a large number of young children and families taking the plunge, and as usual the brave dookers retired to the Douglas Hotel for some warming soup and for some, a wee dram to kick start the New Year.

Dookers dressed as hippies sang as they made their way to the slipway. 01_B01dook01

And they are off, participants make their way down the slipway into the water. 01_B01dook02

Kate Russell and Janice Miller prepare to take the plunge. 01_B01dook03

Flower children hold hands and sing as they prepare to dook. 01_B01dook04

Swimmers walk into the water and immerse themselves. 01_B01dook05

The look on this young girls face goes some way to describe the temperature of the sea water. 01_B01dook06

A swimmer emerges from the water with his guitar. 01_B01dook08

Two ladies rush into the water amid screams and giggles. 01_B01dook09

Spectators line the promenade and shore to watch the spectacle. 01_B01dook10

Young dookers emerge from the water smiling. 01_B01dook11

A young dooker contemplates his decision to enter the water. 01_B01dook12

Children take their own dook after the adults. 01_B01dook13