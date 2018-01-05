Music festival comes home to Whiting Bay

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Isle of Arran Music Festival is coming home to Whiting Bay hall where it will take place later this year.

Having moved a number of years ago to the community theatre in Lamlash, the festival – now in its 89th year – will return to Whiting Bay, where it began, over three days from Wednesday March 21 to Friday March 23.

Entry and registration is now open on the Isle of Arran Music Festival Facebook page and copies of the programme will be in the usual outlets shortly.

As in previous years, classes will include vocal and instrumental (piano, woodwind, brass, fiddle, strings, pipes, drums) along with verse speaking and Scottish country dancing.

Competitors and entrants can perform as soloists, pairs, choirs and groups in all age categories from nursery age children through to adults. There are also classes from elementary to advanced levels as well as non competitive events.

A spokeswoman for the festival committee said: ‘Whether the festival tradition has been part of your upbringing, or you are not so familiar with this annual event, we do hope that you will encourage your child or children to enter both as individuals and/or as part of a group, in as many sections as they would like.

‘Adjudicators have been appointed, and they will advise the festival committee of the test pieces for the classes. There will be plenty of time to begin rehearsing the pieces. Entries for the festival will close on Wednesday February 7, and the programme will be issued around the end of February. We look forward to welcoming you to Arran Music Festival in 2018.’