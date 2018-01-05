Major revamp for Brodick Co-op

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Shop to stay open during two months of work

The main Brodick Co-operative food store is to get a major refurbishment which will start later this month.

The work, which will take more than two months, will see a complete revamp of the shop with new long-belted checkouts, four self-service checkouts and new heating system and a community room.

However, the shop will remain open throughout the work with bosses pledging to keep disruption to customers to a minimum. Much of the work will be done overnight with the shop closing two hours early at 8pm throughout the renovation.

Work is scheduled to start on Monday January 15 and will take until Friday March 23. It the first full refurbishment of the Brodick store since it opened in 1996.

Manager Liz McLean said that if the shop had been on the mainland, it would have been closed while the works were carried out. But she added: ‘Being on an island, that was not an option as the two smaller stores would not have been able to cope with demand.

‘The refit will give the shop a whole new look. There will be new fridges and freezers and a new heating system, and we have responded to customers’ requests for longer belts at the checkouts. We will do our very best to keep disruption to a minimum during the work but would ask for customers to be patient.’

She said new community room, where the present kiosk is, will be where they will serve tea and coffee presently given to pensioners on the shop floor, but it will also be available for wider community use.

It is part of a £28 million investment by the Co-op in Scotland this year with plans to open 18 new stores and upgrade a further 20, including the Brodick outlet. The move is set to create a further 275 jobs for Scottish people and will take the total number of Co-op employees in Scotland to almost 6,000.

Five new employees have just been hired in Brodick and the revamped store is expected to bring further job opportunities.

The expanded and upgraded estate will see the community retailer focus on offering the ‘ultimate’ convenience store experience – with a wide range of fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas and essentials available, alongside increased ranges of own-brand and locally-sourced produce.

John McNeill, the Co-op’s divisional managing director, said: ‘We invested heavily in Scotland in 2017 and we’re delighted to be ramping up activity yet again in 2018 with 18 new stores set to open their doors.

‘Such sustained investment is indicative of our long and proud history in Scotland. We are passionate about serving the many diverse communities across the country and want to give shoppers the opportunity to buy what they want, when they want it, in great looking stores that also give back to the community.’

The Co-op’s expansion in Scotland forms part of the retailer’s UK-wide plans to invest £160 million in 100 new stores and 150 shop makeovers in 2018, which will create an estimated 1,600 jobs

Meanwhile, the Co-op convenience store at Invercloy was unable to open on Wednesday morning due to flooding after storm Eleanor brought north-easterly winds and rain which seeped in through the roof and balcony of the vacant apartments above the shop.

Staff began mopping up operations and had the floor dry and safe for shoppers in time for the rush over lunch. The flooding has happened before, owing to the poor state of waterproofing and the age of the windows and doors on the north eastern side of the building.

