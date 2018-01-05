End of an era as Rock Pool closes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Rock Pool in Corrie has closed its doors for the last time.

Jeweller Ailsa McNicol and glass artist Margo McLellan have shut the popular gift shop after seven years as Margo is retiring.

The pair have been business partners for 19 years with Ailsa having run shops and studios for more than 40 years. She insists she is not retiring and will continue her jewellery design at a studio she has set up at her Merkland home.

Ailsa began trading on Arran in a small shop in Invercloy, behind where Fiddlers’ now stands, before moving along the road to the shop Belle’s Boutique now occupies, where she was joined shortly afterwards by Margo.

The duo then moved to the Alastair Bilsland owned premises, which are now Bunty’s, before moving up to Corrie where they converted the former Post Office and general store of Marvin Elliot’s into the popular shop and tearoom.

Alisa said: ‘It is the end of an era. While Margo is retiring I intend to continue working from home and my jewellery will be still be available at outlets on the island and,hopefully, soon online.’

However, Margo is giving up her stained glass mirror work and intends to devote her retiral to her other hobbies which include gardening and beekeeping.

Alisa and Margo outside The Rock Pool the day before they closed. 01_B01rock01