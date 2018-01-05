Arran Banner golf – week 01

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday December 28, Yellow Medal. 1 Lee Dutton 84-20=64.

Tuesday January 2, course backwards. 1 Calum Rae 79-14=65, 2 Alistair Crawford 78-12=66, 3 Matt Harvey 84-12=72 BIH over Ian Bremner. Magic twos Paul Jameson @6th, Alistair Crawford @7th. Scratch Alistair Crawford 78.

Fixtures: Sunday January 7, AGA Winter League. Thursday January 11, Yellow Medal at 11am.

Corrie Golf Club

Monday January 1, Ne’erday bottle and shield, Stableford. A total of 15 intrepid sober souls took on the course in reasonable weather apart from a lengthy shower half way through the round. Most had their worst round of the year whilst three players had their best round of the year. 1 R Logan 39pts, 2 S Beardsley 32pts, 3 D Logan 31pts.

Fixtures: Saturday January 6, ballot at 9am and 12.30pm. Monday January 8, ballot at 12noon.

Members of the Machrie Bay Golf Club enjoyed the nine hole Christmas competition which saw Reuben Betley winning the Eclectic Shield for 2017. No_B01golf01