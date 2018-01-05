All sailings cancelled on Lochranza route

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

All ferry sailings between Lochranza and Tarbert have been cancelled for two weeks owing to the lack of a suitable replacement vessel while the MV Catriona undergoes dry-dock maintenance.

CalMac normally operates a once-a-day service between Arran and the Mull of Kintyre during the winter months.

However, a notice issued by CalMac states: ‘Due to the current dry-docking programme and restrictions of suitable vessels for this route, the Tarbert to Lochranza sailings have been cancelled between Thursday January 4 and Thursday January 18, inclusive.’

Customers who had already booked have been advised to make alternative arrangements with passengers saying they were notified well in advance.

CalMac added: ‘Customers wishing to arrange alternative travel should contact Kennacraig or Brodick offices. We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause.’

As reported in the Banner last month, the Isle of Arran Ferry Committee is bidding to have the summer sailings between Lochranza and Claonaig extended to become a year-round service.