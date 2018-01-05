Air ambulance in New Year’s Day callout

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance got their new year off to a busy start with a medical evacuation from Arran on New Year’s Day.

The air ambulance landed at their temporary landing site at Sandbraes Park in Whiting Bay to evacutate a patient to hospital. Visitor Ian Brown of Blairgowrie watched proceedings and told the Banner: ‘ The whole process appeared faultless from the arrival of the ambulance by road, the preparation of the landing area by the stewards in visibility green, the expert landing and loading, and finally a take off in the gathering gloom of the evening.

‘How fortunate the residents and visitors are to have such a well oiled organisation of caring and competent people available throughout the year, it is very comforting.’

Based as Perth Airport, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) can be airborne within five minutes of receiving an emergency call and can reach 90 per cent of Scotland’s population within 25 minutes.

Working in partnership with the Scottish Ambulance Service, they are an integral part of Scotland’s frontline emergency response network, responding to trauma incidents and medical emergencies across the country and assisting with rural emergencies when time is critical or resources are tied up elsewhere. Operating the helicopter and one rapid response vehicle, the charity covers an area of more than 30,000 square miles.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance arrives in Whiting Bay on New Year’s Day for a medical evacuation. No_B01scaa01