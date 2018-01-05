A chilly start to the year

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Brave swimmers emerge from the water at Brodick slipway at the annual Douglas Dook which took place on New Year’s Day when participants plunged into the icy water dressed appropriately for the theme of Dookstock – the winter of love. For a full picture special see pages four and five.