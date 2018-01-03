Council chief awarded OBE

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

North Ayrshire Council chief executive Elma Murray has said she is surprised and honoured to be recognised in the Queen’s 2018 New Year’s Honours List.

Elma is to receive an OBE for services to local government, education and the economy. It is understood the award recognises her pioneering work in transforming Scottish local government economic development services as well as her continuing commitment to ensure young people get the best possible start in life.

Elma said: ‘This is not something I had ever thought about but it concludes an amazing year for North Ayrshire Council. Our Council teams have all been recognised in a variety of ways during 2017 for their sector-leading approaches to transforming how they work and deliver services. I am very fortunate to be able to work with such fantastic staff and my award is as much for them as it is for me.’

Dedicating almost 35 years to public service, Elma starting out at Glasgow City Council and Strathclyde Police before being appointed head of IT services at North Ayrshire Council in 1995.

She went on to become head of organisational change, depute director of finance and head of eGovernment at Glasgow City Council before returning to North Ayrshire as chief executive in September 2009.

Since then, she has led a programme of transformational change at the Council. The results of this ongoing programme were seen in September 2017 when North Ayrshire Council was named APSE’s UK Council of the Year.

Elma Murray OBE NO_B01elma01