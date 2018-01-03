Announcements for dates 10/12/17 – 15/12/17
MEMORIAM
Cooper – Nancy
In memory of Nancy Cooper,
died 17th December 2007
Forever in our thoughts
Andy, Bryan, Toni, Liam and Sean
Craig – Kenny
In memory of Kenny Craig died 27th December 2009
Always and forever in our hearts and thoughts.
Andy, Bryan, Toni, Liam and Sean
Bruce Vaughan Mitchell-Luker
In proud and loving memory
22nd January 1972 -18th December 1992
Killed while serving with the
Royal Highland Fusiliers in Belize
Still missed
From all the family