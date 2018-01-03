Announcements for dates 10/12/17 – 15/12/17

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

MEMORIAM

Cooper – Nancy

In memory of Nancy Cooper,

died 17th December 2007

Forever in our thoughts

Andy, Bryan, Toni, Liam and Sean

Craig – Kenny

In memory of Kenny Craig died 27th December 2009

Always and forever in our hearts and thoughts.

Andy, Bryan, Toni, Liam and Sean

Bruce Vaughan Mitchell-Luker

In proud and loving memory

22nd January 1972 -18th December 1992

Killed while serving with the

Royal Highland Fusiliers in Belize

Still missed

From all the family