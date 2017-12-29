Ricky stands down as NFUS chairman

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran branch of the National Farmers Union Scotland (NFUS) held their annual general meeting earlier this month where Ricky McMaster stood down as branch chairman after two years.

Taking his place as chairman, his brother Jimmy took over the chairman position with Charlie McAllister stepping up as vice chairman. The branch also appointed three younger members as new generation group monitors.

Well-known Kintyre farmer and Argyll and Bute councillor John Armour was guest speaker at the meeting and, after an excellent steak pie supper, members heard from John who spoke of his time as a farmer, councillor and as a volunteer radio host on the Argyll FM farming programme

Arran farmers enjoy tales from the life of Councillor John Armour. no_a51Arranagm01