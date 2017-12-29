Health hero Yvonne lifts her prestigious award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Yvonne Welsh, a well known and popular nursing assistant at the Arran War Memorial Hospital, has received her regional award for the clinical support worker of the year at Our Health Heroes awards.

She picked up her award, reported by the Banner back in October, at a special ceremony at London’s OXO Tower. Yvonne was nominated by her colleagues at the Lamlash hospital, who refer to her as the backbone of the nursing team where she has worked for over 17 years.

From 930 nominations from across the UK judges selected 33 shortlisted finalists and regional winners to attend the award ceremony, which celebrates the unsung healthcare heroes from across the UK who go above and beyond in their roles every day. It was hosted by Loose Women TV star Linda Robson.

As part of the nomination process, colleagues provided reasons why they nominated Yvonne for the award. They said: ‘Yvonne is a totally dependable member of the team. She has a relentless can do attitude and is always willing to take on extra duties and work to expand her skills. Time and again she has been the person to plug the gap in the rota or respond at short notice to help when unexpected challenges arise.

‘She is a wonderful example of a healthcare professional who forms the backbone of many teams and without whom everyone else’s job would be much harder. Her knowledge of the community and history of the community hospital give her a know- how that makes a great deal of difference to the experience of those needing hospital admission.

‘Yvonne has a huge impact on delivery of care at the hospital and is a dedicated member of the team. Yvonne puts the patients at the centre of everything she does. The development and continued evolvement of her role, has allowed us to have a bespoke service that is now deemed essential in our acute island community hospital.’

Arran Medical Group’s Ruth Betley, senior manager Arran services, said: ‘This is an amazing achievement and a thoroughly deserved award.’

Yvonne Welsh with her clinical support worker of the year award she received in London. No_B52yvonne01