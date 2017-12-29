Christmas at Montrose House
Christmas is always a special time at Montrose House and this year was no exception. Residents of the Brodick care home enjoyed a traditional Christmas dinner together with all the trimmings with entertainment provided by staff and volunteers.
Janie McLaren helps serve the Christmas lunch. NO_B52montrose01
Residents enjoy Christmas lunch at Montrose House. NO_B52montrose02