Arran helps passengers stay safe on the ferries

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Colin Smeeton

Arran has been given a starring role as Caledonian MacBrayne gets creative with a new on-board safety video.

Safety chiefs were worried that passengers were simply switching off and ignoring the pre-recorded audio message, which is a legal requirement at the start of each journey. But despite its important content they were concerned it was largely being ignored.

Now the ferry operator has premiered a new innovative on-board safety video to try and better educate passengers on what to do in an emergency.

The three-minute film uses allegory and imagery of the scenery, occupations and wildlife across Arran and the west coast to bring its safety message to life. All the ‘actors’ used were local residents on Arran.

The video shows various groups kayaking, sailing and playing musical instruments as well as farmer Kenneth Bone herding sheep and Tim James smoking fish at Corrie, before he moved to Kintyre.

‘The message behind our safety announcement is a serious one, it is about giving passengers the information they need in the unlikely event of an emergency,’ said CalMac’s director of health, safety, quality and environment, Louis de Wolff.

‘However, our research was telling us that passengers weren’t listening to the information being given to them over the tannoy, so we thought we needed other, more engaging ways of getting our safety message across.’

‘A safety announcement that meets the legal requirements is not fit for purpose unless people absorb and remember the information we want them to,’ said Louis.

‘By knowing clearly what to do in an emergency, there is a better chance of a successful outcome and a reduced chance of further accidents or injuries.

‘Although the tone is fun and engaging, the message is of critical importance. By keeping passengers entertained we are keeping them engaged and therefore more likely to take on-board what we are telling them.’

The video and audio messages have been recorded in English and Gaelic with the video also having subtitles. The new video and audio announcements will be rolled out across the fleet during 2018.

The emergency procedures being pointed out to passengers in the video from Whiting Bay. NO_B52calmac01

The young Arran musicians featured in the video. NO_B52calmac02

The Isle of Arran sails out of Brodick at the end of the video. NO_B52calmac03