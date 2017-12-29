Arran Banner golf – week 52

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Shiskine Golf Club

Tuesday December 26, Boxing Day Charity Texas Scramble. A total of 12 teams played on a fine day and everybody had fun. Longest drive: @2nd Ghislaine Taylor, @9th Ian McLaren. Nearest the pin: @4th Aileen Latona, @10th David Tod and @12th Colin Rutterford. Winning team were Para’s Troopers consisting of Alan Bannatyne, Joe Faulkner, Jayne Faulkner and Gavin Faulkner, very well done!

Thursday December 21, ladies 12 Hole Medal, 10 Played, par 44, CSS 43. 1 Esther Henderson 55-16=39, 2 Carole Stewart 55-11=44. Scratch Kema Genda 54.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday December 20, 12 hole stableford. 1 D Robertson 27pts. Magic twos B Mcgunnigle and D Roxburgh.

Sunday December 24, Brandon Qualifier, five played, NQ. 1 Bob McCrae 74-8=66, 2 Iain Sillars 90-15=75. Scratch Bob McCrae 74.

Fixtures: Sunday December 31, Sweep, (possibly Winter Cup) 9am and 12noon. Monday January 1, New Year bottle. Arrange own games or draw at 12noon. Tuesday January 2, course backwards. Arrange own games or draw at 12noon.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Tuesday December 26, Boxing Day sweep. On a beautiful Boxing Day morning only four played in the annual Boxing Day sweep. The winner on a fine 39 points was Jamie Macpherson. The names of the others and, more interestingly their scores, are available at the clubhouse on payment of a nominal fee, on payment of a slightly larger nominal fee this information can be withheld.

Fixtures: Sunday December 31, Sunday sweep, 10am draw, traditional 9 hole cross country. Tuesday January 2, Ne’erday 1/2 bottle, 10am draw.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday December 21, Yellow Medal. 1 Alan Smith 73-11=62 better last 6 over, 2 Q J Young 76-14=62 BIH over, 3 Andy Smith. Magic Twos A Wales @5th and @9th.

Tuesday December 26 Boxing Day bottle, Stableford. 1 I Bremner 39pts, 2 Paul Cowan 32pts BIH over Dougie MacFarlane and Alan Smith. Scratch Dougie MacFarlane 33pts. Magic Twos Scott Campbell @16th, Dougie MacFarlane @2nd.

Fixtures:- Sunday December 31, Medal, 9.30am and 12noo. Tuesday January 2, course backwards, 10.30am for 11am. Followed by New Year Dance with Tom McGarrigle, 9pm to 1am. Thursday January 4, Yellow Medal, 11am.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday December 19, Lochranza Hotel Cup. CSS 65, R/O. 1 J Pennycott 34pts, 2 C Laing 33 BIH, 3 P Betley 33.

Fixtures: Tuesday January 2, Winter Cup. Saturday January 6, Lochranza Hotel Cup.

Corrie Golf Club

Fixture: Monday January 1, Ne’erday meeting, draw takes place 11.15am for a shotgun start at 11.30am.

The Para’s Troopers, the winning team at the Shiskine Texas Scramble held on Boxing Day. No_B52golf01