Armitage make it a charity match double

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Armitage Groundworks 2 County Carpets 1

Armitage took the title for the second year running against County Carpets in the third annual charity match on Wednesday which this year was held in aid of ArCas.

The good natured and much anticipated match, which took place at Sandbraes in Whiting Bay, attracted a large crowd of supporters despite the freezing conditions.

Armitage scored in the first half with County Carpets equalising the score shortly thereafter. With both sides sitting level on points the teams had everything to play for with Armitage only just managing to squeeze another one in before the half time whistle.

The second half, while filled with many attempts and near misses remained goalless leaving the score line at 2 to 1 in Armitage’s favour.

Post game the teams congratulated each other and a champagne celebration was enjoyed by Armitage players who soaked each other with champagne before retiring to the Shurig Bar at Felicity’s where a dinner, prize giving and raffle took place along with various pub games.

Included in the raffle was a signed Glasgow Warriors shirt organised by Warrior James Malcolm and a signed Kilmarnock football shirt and Rangers football, also signed, which were arranged by Alan Murray and Bobby McCrae.

The event was organised by Danny Head and Gavin McCrae who were thanked for their efforts. Previous years recipients of the charity match have included a Scottish mental health charity and the Arran Heartstart initiative.

Armitage and County Carpets pose for a joint photograph with the charity cup. 02_B52footy01

Spectators line the field to support their family and friends. 02_B52footy02

A flying dive could not prevent this Armitage goal. 02_B52footy03

This flying scissor kick from an Armitage player, while impressive, did not result in a goal. 02_B52footy04

A County Carpets attempt at goal goes over the bar. 02_B52footy05

Danny Head of the Football Association presents Gavin McCrae and Armitage players with the charity cup. 02_B52footy06

Armitage players are doused in champagne to celebrate their victory. 02_B52footy07