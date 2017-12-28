Praise for RNLI crew

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

There was praise for the Arran RNLI after their quick response to a call out on Wednesday to a medical emergency on Holy Isle.

The crew of the Rachel Hedderwick mustered and attended to a young lad who had taken ill and which saw him flown to hospital with suspected appendicitis.

Afterward a post on social media said: ‘The crew dealt with the situation brilliantly and professionally. You guys rock.’

It has been a busy year for the Arran RNLI with over 23 call outs so far which have ranged from medical emergencies to stricken vessels and an aircraft crash.