Coastal beauty is key to council tourism strategy

A wide-ranging and ambitious tourism blueprint has been drawn up to help North Ayrshire fulfill its potential as a major destination for visitors.

The newly-approved tourism action plan – called Making Waves in North Ayrshire – aims to utilise the area’s coastal beauty as a key element in strategy.

The four-year plan, covering 2018-2022, will provide a particular focus on promoting the marine and coastal tourism available along North Ayrshire’s mainland coast and islands – with Arran a central part of the strategy.

Councillor Alex Gallagher, cabinet member for economy, said: ‘Marine and coastal tourism is key to North Ayrshire and already directly supports thousands of local jobs.

‘Our coastal communities have been a major destination for visitors to North Ayrshire and we believe they can play an even bigger role over the coming years with the right support.

‘Alongside the islands of Arran and Cumbrae, we have a coastline few can match and this action plan aims to lay the foundations on how we develop our tourism offering in the years to come.’

Tourism is an important sector in the North Ayrshire economy, employing the full-time equivalent of about 3,650 people, with more than 1.6 million tourists visiting the area annually. The industry is worth around £175 million each year to North Ayrshire’s economy.

Following consultation with key industry representatives, the new action plan lays out key strategies to develop over the coming years; a focus on the coast as the key asset for attracting visitors; developing a cluster of marine, tourist and commercial activities linked to the potential expansion of maritime infrastructure and local regeneration; increasing the economic and social benefits from the visitor economy through a series of events and festivals.

The action plan has been developed following consultation with local people in North Ayrshire, as well as bodies such as neighbouring councils, the Scottish Government, North Ayrshire tourism industry group, Scottish Enterprise, Scottish Tourism Alliance, Visit Scotland and Third Sector partners.

The cover of the new Making Waves report. NO_B52waves01

Coastal beauty at the Silver Sands of Kildonan. 01_B52waves02