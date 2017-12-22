Grinduro cyclists to make a welcome return in 2018

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The date has been set and preparations are well underway for Grinduro to return to Scotland with their second cycling festival on Arran.

The Grinduro event, a well established celebration of all things cycling, which also takes place in Sierra Nevada, California is returning to Arran in 2018 after their successful inaugural event last year.

Describing itself as more than just a bike race, Grinduro is as well known for its festival atmosphere with live music, good food and a plethora of art and cycling orientated displays, as it is for spectacular riding conditions in scenic surroundings.

Taking place on the weekend of Saturday July 14, Grinduro will feature four timed events and various routes through forest roads and mountain tracks, most with expansive scenic views over rugged coastline.

Establishing a Grinduro village where cyclists can camp, eat their meals and use as a base, the majority of non cycling events take place in Lamlash with cycling itself taking place across the island and taking in many of the island’s sights and castles and points of interest.

The meticulously organised event last year not only left cyclists taking part with a deep sense of accomplishment and enjoyment but also left residents commenting that their towns and villages had been respected and part of the occasion rather than being taken over by it.

Registration for the 2018 event opens on January 2 with the number of entrants capped at 400 riders. The cycling events are open to the entrants only however many of the exhibitions and displays can be visited by the public. Further details of confirmed events and artists and organisations taking part will be made available nearer to the time.

Piper Andrew Earle pipes the cyclists off at the start of a race last year. Photo by PhotoGnick Arran No_B52grinduro1

Grinduro cyclists enjoy the views over Holy Isle with their bikes held high. Photo by Sam Needham. No_B52grinduro4