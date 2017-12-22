Festive fun for Whiting Bay pupils

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Whiting Bay Primary Pupils have been busy in the run up to Christmas with a host of festive events leading up to the big day.

Putting their acting and singing skills on display, pupils impressed parents and grandparents with their production of The Snow Queen in the village hall.

Singing once again for an audience, pupils then raised £283.64 at the Christmas coffee afternoon organised by the house captains, while a of enthusiastic pupils entertaining the residents of Cooriedoon Nursing Home with their carol singing.

Pupils impress the audience with their production of The Snow Queen. No_B51WB01

Organised by the house captains, the Christmas coffee afternoon proved to be a huge success. No_B51WB02