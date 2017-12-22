Co-op carollers raise charity cash

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Shoppers at the Brodick Co-op were treated to Christmas carols at the checkout on Saturday, accompanied by music from the Co-op’s own Carol Harwood.

During the morning members of various Arran churches joined together with shoppers to sing a number of favourite traditional Christmas songs, which raising money for charity. After lunch they were jointed by members of the Arran Singers replaced the usual music in the store with their uplifting and festive singing.

Carol Harwood provided the music for carollers and guests to sing Christmas carols. 01_B51coop02

The Arran Singers perform a host of Christmas carols during an afternoon performance at the Brodick Co-op. 01_B51coop03