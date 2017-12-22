We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

It is said to be the most wonderful time of the year and on Arran such a sentiment could not be more true.

The range and variety of Christmas activities is quite remarkable – some even have a religious theme, so often forgotten in these days when commercialism conquers all.

The time and the trouble volunteers across the island go to organise children’s parties, raising money to host them throughout the year, has to be applauded. And where do they find all these santas?

Then there are the Arran Singers, the Arran Brass Band, the Soul Choir to name but a few who give up their valuable time, week in, week out, to be ready to entertain at this time of year. While the panto too just gets everyone in the holiday mood.

Christmas on Arran starts with Santa’s Sparkle and the Lamlash community really stepped up to the plate this year to make it happen. But throughout December all the villages have played their part with fayres, concerts, parties and events, not just for children, but to bring everyone in their communities together for the common good.

So all that is left for us is to wish all our readers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.