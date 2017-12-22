Changes to festive bin collections

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

North Ayrshire Council is reminding Arran residents to check their bin collection arrangements over the festive period.

That’s because the Christmas and New Year bank holidays will bring changes to some waste and recycling collection services across North Ayrshire.

This year, Christmas Day falls on a Monday, while Tuesday is Boxing Day and the following Monday is New Year’s Day and Tuesday January 2 are bank holidays, meaning there will be no waste collection service on those days.

The Council has therefore issued a revised timetable for over the festive period which will be two days later than normal. If your bin is normally collected on a Monday, there will be a Wednesday collection for the next two weeks. Similarly Tuesday collections will be on a Thursday and Wednesday collections on a Friday.

Residents are also being asked to present their bins by 7am on their collection day, so that the council’s waste teams can work as efficiently as possible.

All households affected by the temporary changes will see their waste and recycling collections return to normal from Monday January 8.

Councillor Jim Montgomerie, cabinet member for place, said: ‘We have done our best to keep disruption to the festive period waste collections to a minimum.

‘We strongly advise all our residents whose collections would normally take place on a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, to make a note of the changes and have their bins out for collection by 7am on their revised collection date.

‘Households usually generate more waste over the festive period than usual and so we would also encourage residents to help us by making use of our household waste recycling centres.’

Arran’s household waste recycling centre can be found at Market Road, Brodick. The centre will be closed on Monday December 25, Tuesday December 26, Monday January 1,and Tuesday January 2.

The sites can be used to dispose of a range of recyclable materials and non-recyclable waste. Residents can also dispose of their real Christmas trees at the site.

