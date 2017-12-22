Arran Banner 20 years ago

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday 27th December 1997

Christmas Special

As is to be expected at this time of year, Arran’s residents, both young and old, enjoyed attending Christmas parties across the island. From primary schools to care homes and village halls, Santa has been welcomed at all of them, especially by the children who, on their best behaviour, cluster around him.

The Arran Banner has visited many of these parties over the last few days and captured pictures of some of the festive celebrations from around the island.

We wish all our readers good health and happiness in 1998.

Primary one pupils from Lamlash cluster around Santa. 01_B50twe01

Brodick pupils eagerly await Santa’s call to go up and collect their gift. 01_B50twe02

Annie Auld, Molly Thomson, Alex McLintock and Hugh Kerr were delighted to receive a visit from Santa when he visited Cooriedoon Nursing Home on Christmas day. 01_B50twe03

Santa is surrounded by a sea of smiling faces at the Whiting Bay Christmas party in the village hall. 01_B50twe04

A collection of happy Kilmory children sit under the tree with Santa. 01_B50twe05