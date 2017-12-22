Alec is Christmas card contest winner

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Young Alec Fraser of Whiting Bay is the winner of the Arran Library Christmas art competition which saw his card design being used as the Brodick library’s Christmas card.

The competition, open to all primary school pupils on Arran, received a bumper entry with 51 pictures being submitted. Judges had a difficult time selecting their favourites, owing to the high standard of entries submitted, but eventually the top three were chosen along with a favourite poster design.

The winners are as follows: first – Alec Fraser, Whiting Bay; second – Shaila Campbell, Lamlash; third – Zach Thorborn-Eaddy, Corrie; poster – Jack H, Lamlash.

Library staff congratulated all of the winners on their excellent artwork and thanked everyone who took part.

Artwork entries are on display in the Arran Library. No_B51card01

Alec Fraser’s winning entry used as the library’s Christmas card. No_B51card02

Shaila Campbell took second place with her colourful and detailed drawing. No_B51card03

Zach Thorborn-Eaddy took third place with his mistletoe, snowman and tree themed drawing. No_B51card04