Booking is now open for mountain festival

Booking lines for Arran’s 2018 Mountain Festival are open and would be participants have been warned not to delay as walk spaces have flown off the shelves in previous years!

If you want to get out and explore Arran’s fantastic mountains in the safe hands of experienced guides, you need to be ready to get booking now.

The well-established Arran Mountain Festival is an exciting four-day event with a huge variety of guided walks and scrambles being offered throughout Arran’s stunning hills and mountains. From a geology walk on Arran’s only volcano to airy scrambles on towering granite ridges, this is Scottish hill walking at its best! Check out the programme as there is a mix of ‘old favourites’, and new walks to inspire the imagination. And there is also a wide mix of evening activities: the Arranach ceilidh, a social gathering, an exhibition, and inspiring speakers.

It is a community-run event, organised by a committee of volunteers and made possible by dedicated volunteer walk leaders donating their time and expertise.

For the full programme of walks and events, and to book please check out www.arranmountainfestival.co.uk Keep in touch with the festival via facebook.com/ArranMountainFestival

The festival is Scotland’s premier hill walking festival, which epitomises ‘small groups: great walks: huge fun!’

The rugged hills of Arran. NO_B51festival01