Meet Santa in Lamlash

Children from Lamlash are invited to attend a Christmas party where they can meet Santa at Arran High School next weekend.

The party will take place on Saturday December 23, and all Lamlash children from birth to the end of primary seven are invited. The festive celebrations start at 2.30pm for fun, games and food and Santa will visit at about 4pm.

Children and parents are encouraged to support the event which is organised by the Lamlash SWI and which will finish at 4.30pm.