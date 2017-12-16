Freezing weather prompts pipes warning

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Scottish Water is urging homeowners and businesses on Arran to protect their properties against the winter weather as the country experiences freezing weather conditions.

With temperatures colder in Scotland than on Mount Everest for much of last week as the result of an Arctic snowbomb, the utility is calling on customers across Scotland to follow a simple code to protect pipes, and reduce the risk of them becoming frozen during sub-zero temperatures.

Scottish Water’s winter campaign focuses on reminding property owners that water pipes can be at risk if the temperature falls below freezing and highlights a three-step guide which can help prevent the misery, inconvenience and cost of frozen pipes.

The Scottish Water winter code advises anyone with a home, holiday home or business premises to take action to heat, insulate and protect their properties, whether the property is old or new, during cold weather.

Scottish Water’s Chief Operating Officer, Peter Farrer, said: ‘We’re currently experiencing a period of freezing weather conditions which could place property and pipes at risk if appropriate precautions are not taken.

‘Anyone who has returned to their house or work to find everything ankle deep in freezing water with carpets, furniture and equipment all ruined, will know only too well of the misery a burst pipe in winter can cause.

‘But by taking action to heat, insulate and protect properties, customers can avoid the considerable headache and heartache caused by burst pipes. We want to work with our customers to ensure we are all prepared for whatever winter weather we get.

‘Preventing frozen pipes also means we all play a part in ensuring the water cycle never stops. Water is a precious resource and Scottish Water puts a lot of work into keeping it that way. Water pouring straight back into the drains as a result of a burst pipe that could have been prevented costs us all money.’

Visit www.scottishwater.co.uk/winter for more winter information and advice.