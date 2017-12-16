Cycle clubs join for Christmas ride

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Three cycling clubs joined together for a Christmas ride last Sunday when cyclists enjoyed the snow covered scenery at a gentle pace before meeting up for a post cycle lunch.

The Arran Mountain Bike Club, the Arran Belles and the Velo Club met in Lamlash early in the morning with a hard frost on the ground after the previous day’s snowfall. The mountain bikers headed for the hills above Clauchlands whilst the Arran Belles and Velo Club cycled the Kildonan Loop.

All of the cyclists from the clubs, while cold, thoroughly enjoyed the stunning snowy scenery on a bright and crisp day but were very happy to end their cycle at the Pierhead Tavern for a welcome lunch in warm surroundings.

Arran mountain bikers take in the snow capped view of Goatfell from the Clauchlands Hills. No_B50cycle01

The Arran Belles, festively adorned, meet in Lamlash for their Christmas cycle. No_B50cycle02

Arran mountain bikers enjoy the winter sun on a hill overlooking Holy Isle. No_B50cycle03

Cyclists pull over on a lay-by to enjoy the view above Kildonan. No_B50cycle04

Warmly dressed cyclists enjoy a friendly chat while cycling. No_B50cycle05

Club members decorated their bicycles, including this one which carried a festive passenger. No_B50cycle06