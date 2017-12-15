Kenny is a Christmas star

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The chairman of VisitArran Kenny Bone has been awarded one of the Scottish Tourism Alliance’s 12 Days of Christmas Stars.

He was nominated by VisitArran executive director Sheila Gilmore who said: ‘Kenny’s dedication to VisitArran is fabulous. He works away very quietly, is a great support to me in my role and is definitely one of the unsung heroes of our tourism industry here on Arran.

‘As well as being a hardworking farmer, Kenny is a successful businessman, chairman of the Arran Trust, sits on Arran Economic Group, Arran Access Trust, Arran Farmers’ Society and the Rotary, and probably many more community groups that I don’t know about – but which all go to make Arran’s great destination package.’