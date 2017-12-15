Harsh reality of homeless

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Four high school pupils from Arran braved icy temperatures to raise money and awareness for the homeless by sleeping out in sub-zero temperatures in Edinburgh last weekend.

On Saturday the four girls made the journey from the island to Princes Street Gardens where they took part in the Sleep in the Park. This event, organised by the homeless charity Social Bite, involved 8,000 people sleeping out in the park in order to raise money and awareness for homeless people. All four girls – Louise Shankland, Jessica Miller, Rachel Janse Van Rensburg, and Lauren Robertson, all aged 17-18 – had to raise a minimum of £100 each in order to take part, and they returned to school this week to reflect on everything they had learned from this unique, revealing, and powerful experience.

The key aims of the event were to raise money – £3.6 million at final count, an incredible sum – and awareness, but the girls all came away thinking about something else which had been raised within them: an increased empathy for those who are homeless and the hardships they face. The night was by no means ideal for sleeping outside: temperatures dropped to -8°C, and the participants woke up with frost on their noses and in their hair, their sleeping bags crunchy with ice.

For Rachel, this experience brought the difficulties of people sleeping on the streets to life. If it was hard enough for them, prepared for this night with all their ‘fancy’ equipment, then they realised how devastatingly difficult it must be for people with none of these advantages, and no choice but to sleep out in the cold every night.

In the morning, when they woke up, the girls went to Edinburgh Waverley to catch the train, and paid their entry fee for the public toilets so that they could brush their teeth. ‘I hadn’t realised that there were all these little things we do, such as basic acts of hygiene, that we take for granted,’ Louise said. ‘And if I found so much joy and relief in being able to do that after just one night, imagine how much this huge event must mean to people coping with these hardships day in, day out,’ she added.

Ignorance towards the homeless is one of the major difficulties they face, and the girls heard countless stories about the way that they are treated. People walk past the homeless every day on the street, and it is easy to avert eyes and avoid the reality; to ignore the signs, the blankets, the requests for help. One man spoke to the girls about how dehumanising this experience is, and how much it means to him when someone approaches him and actually treats him like a human being. Another man spoke about the repeated view he has every day – the feet passing him by, endless streams of people who keep their faces turned fixedly ahead. Over and over again, the girls heard that what homeless people want, more than anything, is to be acknowledged, and Sleep in the Park was an effort to do that.

And, according to the girls, it has done just that. On their journeys to and from the event, they were met with many people thanking them for what they were doing – both homeless people and commuters. The donations and support they have received will go towards Social Bite’s five year plan to tackle homelessness in Scotland – providing new homes and accommodation, a nationwide jobs programme, and addiction rehabilitation services.

Louise, Rachel, Lauren and Jessica will all be continuing to support Social Bite, fundraising for them both in and out of school, and they are keen to encourage everyone to find out more – which you can do at www.sleepinthepark.co.uk and www.social-bite.co.uk. For the girls, this has been an incredible, eye-opening experience, and one which they hope will become a tradition for Arran High School pupils each year.

Rachel Janse Van Rensburg, Jessica Miller, Lauren Robertson and Loiuse Shankland are all wrapped up in Central Station on their way to a cold night out in Edinburgh. NO_B50sleep01