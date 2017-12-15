Firefighters honoured for loyal service

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Two Arran firefighters have been recognised for their dedication to the fire service. Crew manager Neil Young and firefighter Robert Simpson of Lamlash community fire station recently received long service and good conduct medals.

These medals are awarded to Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel who attain 20 years service and have an excellent attendance and exemplary disciplinary record over that time. Both Neil and Robert started at Lamlash Community Fire Station on October 1, 1995 and have completed 22 years service.

Station manager Jim Anderson who presented the awards said: ‘ Huge congratulations go to both firefighters. Both Neil and Robert fully deserve their awards and are a credit to their families.

‘They have both played significant roles in maintaining operational cover on Arran where they have chosen to protect the people in the communities where they live and work.’

Crew manager Neil Young receives his award from station manager Jim Anderson. No_B49fire01

Firefighter Robert Simpson is congratulated on his long service and good conduct award. No_B49fire02