Festive five in Santa fun run

The Popplewell clan, comprising triplets Reece, Harry and Finn, along with their sister Grace and brother Jack, joined more than 8,000 runners who took part in the Santa Dash in Glasgow last weekend.

The Glasgow 5K run, an annual event now in its 11th year, saw a record number of runners, as well as a number of dogs, dressed up in their Santa outfits and defying the sub zero temperatures to take part in the charity fundraiser.

The Popplewell family joined the sea of red and white Santa’s at the start of the race at George Square, where the race also ended, and completed their run in a time of 50 minutes. The ran to raise money for the Beatson Cancer charity, which was the beneficiary of this year’s run.

Triplets Reece, Harry and Finn with sister Grace and brother Jack Popplewell after completing the 5K Santa Dash in Glasgow. No_B50santa01