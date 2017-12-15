Christmas fair bonanza on Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Last weekend there was a Christmas fair bonanza on the island. On Saturday there were no fewer than three fairs and markets in three different villages and the Banner was at them all.

In Corrie and Sannox village hall the annual Christmas craft fair brought plenty of festive cheer with coffee tea and cakes supplied by Red’s Vintage Tea Parties and hot food outside in the Chai Caddy.

While in Brodick Church hall the St Bride’s ladies festive fair did a roaring trade in the tearoom as well as at the stalls and at the tombola and hamper. Over in Lamlash, the high school also hosted a Christmas market with a variety of handmade arts crafts and a tearoom.

Shoppers browsing at the Corrie craft fair. 01_B50fayre01

Marion Melvin is all smiles at her knitting stall at Corrie. 01_B50fayre02

Jane Sloan and Rachel Phillips at the Corrie baking stall. 01_B50fayre03

Customers at Tracy Gibson’s stall at Corrie. 01_B50fayre04

Gozia Gwizdowska of Whiting Bay at her plant stall in Lamlash. 01_B50fayre05

Megan Green with her festive facepaint browses Diana Scott’s stall at the high school. 01_B50fayre06

Dororthy Dillon with a range of festive knitted toys and treats in Lamlash. 01_B50fayre07

Lavinia Hendry and Val Sim at the St Bride’s ladies tombola stall. 01_B50fayre08

Margaret Bryce and Jean Robertson at the St Bride’s ladies baking stall. 01_B50fayre09

A Busy Brodick Hall for the St Bride’s ladies fair. 01_B50fayre10

Mary Mackinlay sells tickets for the festive hamper. 01_B50fayre11