Charity football match

The 3rd annual charity match between County Carpets and Armitage, with special guests on both sides, will take place at Sandbraes Park on Wednesday December 27 with a 2pm kick off.

After the game it’s along to Felicity’s and the Shurig Bar for the usual food and beverages and the prizegiving and raffle. This year there will be a twist as there are games planned back at the pub with pool, darts and some casino style games up the stairs.

This year’s chosen charity is ArCaS with all proceeds raised from the raffle and games going to them.